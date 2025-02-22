Newcastle United could be offered the chance to sign out of favour Man City star

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have performed well this season but there are gaps in their squad that need to be filled at the end of the season.

A new back up attacker is needed at the club to provide cover for first choice striker Alexander Isak. Bayern Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is on the radar of the club.

A new midfielder could also be on the agenda of manager Eddie Howe, who has done a brilliant job at St James’ Park without spending much money recently.

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle could be offered the chance to sign Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

The England international is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola prefering other players over the former Aston Villa man.

Grealish’s representatives are searching the market and looking for options for the midfielder with City open to offers for the unwanted midfielder.

Since his big money move to the Etihad Stadium, Grealish has divided opinions and failed to find consistency in his form over a long period of time.

Jack Grealish to Man City?

The midfielder was linked with a move to Newcastle in the January transfer window but nothing materialised on that front.

City paid £100m to sign Grealish but Newcastle would be able to sign him for a lot less now considering his age and the form he is in right now.

Grealish currently earns £300,000 at the Etihad Stadium but if he joins Newcastle, he would have to take a pay cut.

Howe is an admirer of the Man City midfielder and he would love to have a chance of managing him at Newcastle.

Howe’s team would have to raise funds through sales in order to afford the signing of Grealish.

