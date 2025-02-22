Premier League release statement about penalty incident for Everton against Man United

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton were in cruise control at Goodison Park after taking a two goal lead against Manchester United.

Thanks to goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure, David Moyes’ side were on their way to a comfortable win against Ruben Amorim’s out of form side.

However, the game turned around in the second half when Man United captain Bruno Fernandes inspired his team to a stunning comeback.

The Portuguese midfielder scored a brilliant free-kick to start the comeback for his side and later midfielder Manuel Ugarte scored to level the match.

It was a highly competitive match between two teams who are sitting in the bottom half of the table looking to move up the table in order to restore their pride.

While Everton have been in impressive form recently, the Red Devils are going through their worst form in Premier League history.

During added time at Goodison Park, Ashley Young appeared to have been brought down by Man United defenders Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt and the on field referee Andy Madley straight away pointed to the spot to award Everton the penalty.

He was later advised by the VAR to have a look at the monitor and check if he made the right decision.

After looking closely to the replays, Madley changed his decision and saved Man United from more embarrassment.

The reason why Man United avoided conceding a late penalty

The Premier League posted clarification on social media about the incident.

#EVEMUN – 90+4’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 22, 2025

Everton players were upset with the decision of the referee as they felt Young was pulled down by the United defenders in the box.

The incident could be debated since fans of both the clubs would support their teams but it felt like Young’s history of going down easily in the box played a part in the referee’s judgement.

Exclusive: Man United line up transfer of “outstanding” 21-year-old to replace experienced figure