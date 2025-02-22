Real Madrid want “outstanding” Liverpool player along with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after Liverpool's win away to Man United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the end of the season due to their contract situation.

The Reds are currently enjoying an impressive season and they are the favourites to win the league.

They have not only performed well in the league but also in the Champions League after topping the group stage phase.

The key members of Liverpool’s success this season have been Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold but the worry for the Merseyside club is that all three players are in the final few months of their contract at Anfield and no agreement has been reached over their long term future.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold but a latest report has claimed that Los Blancos want another player from the Premier League leaders.

According to TBR Football, despite Liverpool being engaged in talks with Van Dijk over a new deal, Real Madrid are showing interest in signing him.

The defender has been the pillar of the club since joining them and helping them win the Premier League and the Champions League under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, his time at Anfield could be coming to an end soon with Real Madrid holding an interest in signing him.

Real Madrid face competition to sign the Liverpool defender

Along with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and clubs from the Saudi Pro League want to sign the free agent defender in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch defender is intent on staying at Anfield and prolonging his successful spell at the club but there is still no agreement between the player and the club and that has encouraged other clubs that they could sign him at the end of the season.

Slot could lose two of the four members of his defensive back line in the summer, along with Salah who is the club’s best player.

The Liverpool boss described Van Dijk as an “outstanding” defender and expressed his desire of working with him for a long time.