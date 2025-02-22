Ruud van Nistelrooy sets all-time record at Leicester

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, reacts towards Samuel Barrott during the Premier League match against Arsenal on February 15, 2025. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City lost another game, this time on Friday night against Brentford, and that meant that the Foxes set a new all-time record.

It’s not been the best season for the Midlands-based side and that could go some way to explaining why Jamie Vardy could sign for another Premier League club and why Wilfred Ndidi could end up at Atletico Madrid.

Van Nistelrooy’s unwanted record

In fact, should Leicester fall through the relegation trap door, there’s likely to be a mass exodus of players who won’t want to have to play a tough Championship season in 25/26.

If the Foxes do go down, that’s likely to be the end of van Nistelrooy as well, unless the club hierarchy decide to sack him before then.

The Dutchman has endured what has to be one of the worst runs of any manager anywhere since taking over from Steve Cooper.

Since beating West Ham in his opening game on December 3 last year, and drawing against Brighton in van Nistelrooy’s second game in charge, Leicester have only beaten Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup and Tottenham in the Premier League.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

They’ve lost the other 11 games, and after the 4-0 defeat against the Bees, a match in which Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Fabio Carvalho all scored, Leicester remain in 19th place.

Leicester likely to be relegated under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Wolves are two points and two places above them, but there’s then an eight point gap to West Ham, so the likelihood is that the three that go down will come from the teams that are currently in the bottom four.

If van Nistelrooy didn’t have enough to worry about over the next few games, he has also set a new all-time record of having lost six home games in a row without scoring.

That’s never happened before in English top-flight football history and could well be the final nail in van Nistelrooy’s coffin.