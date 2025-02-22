A report from the Athletic has revealed that Spurs have provided clarification regarding the club’s name and they have requested that that they are not referred to as Tottenham.

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing season for Tottenham so far and they are currently 12th in the league table, with just 10 wins from 26 league games. At the start of the season, they were expected to fight for Champions League qualification and do well in the domestic competitions. The plan has clearly not worked out for them, and they are currently struggling in the midtable positions.

It will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly and secure European football for the next season.

Can Spurs bounce back strongly?

There is no doubt that they have a talented squad and quality manager at their disposal. However, they have failed to grind out results on the pitch. While there is no doubt that they have been inconsistent, injuries have played a key part in their decline this season. Tottenham have had multiple injury problems and they need some luck with injuries in order to finish the season strongly.

Missing out on European Football would be a devastating blow for them, and it would make it difficult for them to attract quality players in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can get their season back on track and finish on a high.