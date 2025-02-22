Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on at the end of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match against Aston Villa. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It’s not been the best of seasons for either Tottenham or Wolves, with the former set to embarrass the latter with their pursuit of Matheus Cunha.

The Lilywhites want to rival West Ham for Federico Gatti, and it’s possible that they’ll allow Son Heung-min to leave the club this summer too, indicating that it could be a busy time in North London this summer.

Matheus Cunha wanted by multiple Premier League clubs

Spurs won’t have things all their own way, however, as sources close to CaughtOffside have indicated that all of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa are said to be interested in Cunha for the summer transfer window.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

The Gunners are continuing their search for a new striker as a priority, and it’s understood that they are not giving up on Cunha, even if players such as Benjamin Sesko would appear to be of more interest at this stage.

Aston Villa’s interest has also increased after the departure of Jhon Duran in the January transfer window.

Decision time this summer for Matheus Cunha

Although the Brazilian has only recently signed a contract extension with the Midlands-based outfit, it came with a £62m/€75m release clause, which is expected to be activated by any interested parties once the transfer window reopens for business.

Kylian Mbappé’s departure to Real Madrid was disappointing for Paris Saint-Germain, though the team have successfully overcome the loss.

This process took place under the excellent management of coach Luis Enrique, and the club management are now closely monitoring new opportunities to improve the team’s performance.

The French giants are known to have been impressed with Cunha’s performances, and they too will almost certainly want to be in the conversation for his signature.