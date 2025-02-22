Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, looks on during the Premier League match against Brentford at London Stadium on February 15, 2025. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After what can best be described as a below average campaign in 2024/25, West Ham appear to be going all out this summer to land Lille’s brilliant striker, Jonathan David.

The Canadian already has 29 goals and assists combined this season (transfermarkt), out of a career total of 183 G/A in 301 games.

West Ham hoping to land Jonathan David

It’s been reported that Man United want the Ligue Un talent, whilst Newcastle’s recruitment chief is also understood to have taken a look at David recently.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), however, Graham Potter has identified the 25-year-old as his top summer target.

Even before Potter’s arrival, West Ham were struggling with their striking options.

Danny Ings’ signing has been an utter waste of time and money, whilst Niclas Fullkrug’s move to East London last summer has also turned out to be a disaster.

Michail Antonio’s car crash has ruled him out indefinitely, leaving the ever-reliable Jarrod Bowen to carry the Irons forward, with the help of Evan Ferguson for the next few months at least.

If the Hammers hierarchy want the club to get back into Europe from next season onwards, then the summer transfer window represents an opportunity for Potter to make a splash.

Jonathan David is a wanted man

Whilst another sea change of personnel might not be the way forward for a club that always seems to take two steps forward and then one back, bringing in a handful of younger players that fit his system is likely to be of benefit for Potter.

Long-suffering supporters won’t put up with another false dawn, therefore, David Sullivan and anyone else that has responsibility for transfers have to get things exactly right this time around.

Jonathan David’s hire would certainly show that the Hammers mean business.