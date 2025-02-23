Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for their former academy graduate Angel Gomes, and Ruben Amorim wants them to secure the signature of the England International.

The 24-year-old has been an important player for LOSC Lille and his contract expires in the summer. Gomes has decided not to extend his deal with the French outfit and Manchester United are hoping to sign on a free transfer.

According to Fichajes, Amorim has demanded the signing of the English midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince them to return to the club in the summer.

The former Manchester United Academy graduate might feel that he has unfinished business at the club and the opportunity to play at Old Trafford could be quite exciting for him. The technically gifted midfielder will add control, composure and creativity to the Manchester United midfield. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Gomes would be a superb addition

The 24-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

Gomes has been described as someone who is “excellent” technically and tactically. He is capable of operating as an advanced central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. Manchester United could certainly use someone with his skill set and the 24-year-old could be a major upgrade on someone like Christian Eriksen. He could also share the creative burden with Bruno Fernandes.

Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain for Manchester United if they can get the deal across the line.