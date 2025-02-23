Jorginho’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire in June, but it’s possible he may not leave for Flamengo after all.

The Brazilian Serie A club had been pushing to sign him before their nation’s transfer window closes on February 28, but it’s thought that the midfielder has decided to stay at the Emirates until the summer at least.

Jorginho’s role at Arsenal has significantly shrunk in recent times, with Mikel Arteta opting for Declan Rice and Thomas Partey in midfield. The Italy international has logged fewer than 500 minutes in the Premier League this season and is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the campaign. “Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about? Earlier this week, Bolavip Brasil claimed the 33-year-old had turned down an offer from Qatar in favour of a move to the Rio-based club. Flamengo’s sporting director, Jose Boto, was even said to have scheduled a meeting with the player in March.

However, RTI Esporte now reports that despite having a verbal agreement with Flamengo, Jorginho is reconsidering the move due to pressure from his family.

His relatives reportedly believe he should remain in Europe, ideally making a return to Serie A rather than heading to Brazil. As a result, the Arsenal midfielder is rethinking about the Flamengo

deal, making a summer transfer increasingly unlikely.