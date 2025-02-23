Unai Emery, manager of Aston Villa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been urged to sign the former Premier League striker Ivan Toney at the end of the season.

The experienced England International joined Al Ahli at the start of the season and former Aston Villa scout Bryan King has urged them to bring the player back to English football. Chelsea have been linked with Toney as well.

Aston Villa have been linked with players like Samu Omorodion and the striker is likely to cost a premium. King has revealed to Villa News that paying in excess of £40 million for the Spanish striker might not be appealing.

“I’m sure that Emery knows Omorodion,” King said. “He is a Spanish striker. Therefore, Emery and his staff will be aware of him. However, he is only 20 years old, so I’m not sure I’d spend £40m-plus on him. If they’re going to spend that kind of money, why not sign Rashford? “If they can’t get Rashford, go and sign Toney. He is wasting his time in Saudi Arabia, he is certainly getting financial benefits but you can’t tell me he is getting any football satisfaction. That is a Premier League-proven striker.”

On the other hand, Aston Villa have an option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently upon the expiry of his loan deal.

It will be interesting to see what they decide in the summer. They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals, and they need another quality striker to support him. It remains to be seen whether they decide to sign Rashford permanently in the summer.

The Manchester United striker will look to sort out his long-term future at the end of the season. He does not have a future at Old Trafford and joining Aston Villa permanently could be ideal for him.

Toney could improve Villa

Meanwhile, Toney has proven himself in the Premier League with Brentford in the past and he could transform Aston Villa in the attack. He is more than just a goal scorer and he will create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates as well. The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for the 28-year-old player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.