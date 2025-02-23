Chelsea have been approached over a move for Frenkie de Jong (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly one of several clubs that have been approached about a potential summer move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has less than 18 months left on his contract at Camp Nou – and rumours of a move away have been circulating due to his struggle to secure a regular spot in Hansi Flick’s starting XI this season, as well as his hefty wage.

De Jong, who was sidelined for the early part of the campaign due to an ankle injury, has only started four La Liga matches since making a full recovery. With fierce competition from players like Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Marc Casado, his role in the team has been limited.

Despite being linked with a Premier League switch for several years, the 27-year-old may finally make the move when the summer transfer window opens. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all said to have been contacted about a potential transfer, according to TBR Football.

Barcelona still wants to keep De Jong, but with his contract running out in 2026, but they are also open about selling him to make room on the wage bill.

Paul Merson makes outlandish claim about Cole Palmer

In other Chelsea news, while the club could make a push for De Jong, Enzo Maresca’s team has been warned that Cole Palmer could seek to leave Stamford Bridge if they fail to qualify for Champions League football.

The England international still has over eight years remaining on his contract at Chelsea, however.

The Blues’ form have won only two of their last 10 matches, and pundit Paul Merson believes Palmer might want out if their poor form continues.

“If they finish outside the Champions League this year, Palmer will want to be playing Champions League football,” Merson told Sky Sports following Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

“He’s getting to the stage where, you know, the lad’s top drawer, so he’ll want to be playing in the Champions League. Watch this space if they don’t get into the top five.”