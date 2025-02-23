Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing the Liverpool attacker Lewis Koumas at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke City, and he has done quite well for the Staffordshire outfit. Koumas has six goals and three assists to his name, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Eagles.

Alan Nixon has revealed on Patreon that Crystal Palace are hoping to sign him at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles are keeping tabs on Ben Doak as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to sanction his departure at the end of the season. They will not be able to provide Koumas with regular opportunities at this stage of his career, and it would make sense for them to cash in on the player.

Koumas needs game time

The youngster needs to play more often in order to continue his development. If Crystal Palace can provide him with gametime assurances, they will be an attractive opportunity for him. The young attacker needs to decide on his next move carefully. Sitting on the bench and a big club is unlikely to benefit him. He should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities.

Crystal Palace would be an exceptional opportunity for the player if they are willing to provide him with the platform he needs.

The Eagles need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and the 19-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He is highly rated across the country and if Crystal Palace can help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, they could have a future star on their hands.

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles can agree on a deal with Liverpool over the coming months.