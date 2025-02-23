Exclusive: Aston Villa and Newcastle United targeting move for 20-year-old talent

Unai Emery and Eddie Howe (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A number of Premier League clubs are looking to make attacking signings in the summer and Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among them.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side sold Jhon Duran in the January transfer window while Newcastle United are looking for a back up option to striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Victor Boniface which shows their intent to sign a new striker.

According to Caught Offside sources, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace have taken notice of the talented young player Franculino Dju, who currently plays in the Danish Superliga.

The 20-year-old Guinea-Bissau international caught the eye after transferring from Benfica’s youth academy to Midtjylland in 2023.

This season, he has managed to score five goals in 14 league appearances which may not be a great return but the forward is just 20-years-old and far from being a finished product.

As per our sources, Dju’s technical skills and speed have put him on the transfer radar of several clubs, particularly Leicester City.

Midtjylland are aware of the growing interest in the young player and aim to make a significant profit in the transfer negotiations this summer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United both want Franculino Dju

With Dju’s contract running until 2029, clubs will need to present a convincing offer to secure his transfer.

Crystal Palace and Leicester City might struggle to sign the attacker since both Aston Villa and Newcastle have shown interest in signing him.

A move to the Premier League would interest the attacker but a lot will depend on which team can provide him more playing time.

With Watkins and Isak at Villa and Newcastle United respectively, Dju would struggle to get into the starting line up.

