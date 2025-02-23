Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona celebrates with team mates. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and he has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old midfielder is no longer a key starter for Barcelona and the Spanish giants could be willing to sell him in the summer. According to TBR Football, the Dutch International midfielder has been offered to clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United through intermediaries. The English clubs have been informed of his availability and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in future.

De Jong would improve most Premier League clubs

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the technically gifted midfielder will add control, creativity, and composure to the side. Similarly, Arsenal need a quality long-term replacement for Jorginho and the Dutch International seems like the ideal acquisition. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Arsenal.

Chelsea need to improve their squad in the summer, and they could use a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game from the deep. The €365k-a-week Barcelona star seems like the ideal option for them in theory and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can get the deal done. They will be hoping to bridge the gap with the elite clubs and they need to bring in top-quality players like De Jong in the summer.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they are long-term admirers of the Dutch International. They have tried to sign him in the past, and it will be interesting to see if they are keen on securing his signature this summer.