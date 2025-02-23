(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the former Premier League striker Tammy Abraham.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Italian club AC Milan from Roma. After an impressive start to life in Italian football, Abraham has struggled to hit top form and he has been linked with a permanent exit from Roma in recent months. It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has now revealed to Football League World that Abraham would be a quality signing for Leeds, and he is a really good player who would improve them going forward.

Palmer said: “The one thing that’s going to keep you in the Premier League is you’ve got to have somebody who can score you goals at the level consistently. You need two or three players who are going to get you 15 or 16 goals to give you any chance of staying in the Premier League. “I really like Tammy Abraham. I think he’s a really, really good player, and I think if they could get him into the football club for £30-£40m, it’d be a good bit of business.”

Leeds need to secure promotion first

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they are well-placed to return to the English top flight. If they return to the Premier League in the summer, they will certainly be an attractive destination for players. Abraham could fancy a move to Leeds if the opportunity presents itself.

The Whites will need to add more cutting edge in the final third and signing a quality striker would be a wise decision. The 27-year-old knows the Premier League well, and he could settle in quickly and make an instant impact if he joins Leeds next season.