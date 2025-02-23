And no player in Europe’s top five leagues has managed to do that in a single campaign since Messi did the same back in 2014-15.

The Reds star netted a goal and provided an assist against Manchester City, the 11th time he’s do so in the Premier League this season.

Salah – who is the final six months of his Liverpool deal – took just 14 minutes to give Liverpool the lead at the Etihad Stadium following a perfectly executed corner routine via Alexis Mac Allister.

Dominik Szoboszlai flicked on the set piece, setting up Salah perfectly. The Egyptian made no mistake, firing the ball into the net with a first-time shot that was slightly deflected off Nathan Ake’s boot.

It means Salah has 25 goals in the Premier League – just seven shy of his record 32 in his debut season – but it was also his 30th goal in all competitions.

Beyond scoring, Salah also played a key role in creating a goal for Szoboszlai, assisting the Hungarian’s neat finish before half-time.

Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goalscorer

It is the fifth time Salah has reached these figures during his eight seasons at Liverpool. Given his current form, he’s now on track to surpass the 44 goals he scored in his first year at Anfield when Liverpool made a run to the Champions League final.

Salah reached another incredible milestone in his Liverpool career, marking his 387th appearance for the club with a memorable goal.

This goal against Man City brought his total to 180 Premier League strikes for the Reds

With this latest goal, only Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals) have scored more for Liverpool in the club’s history.