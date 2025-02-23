Liverpool star teases move to European giants with his latest comments

(Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club and no agreement has been reached over their new deals at Anfield.

Crucial members of the starting line like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have entered the final few months of their contract with the club.

Although the Reds would love to keep all those players at the club for a long time, no agreement has been reached over new contracts for them.

As things stand, they will become free agent at the end of the season and they would have the chance to leave the club for a move elsewhere.

Alexander-Arnold has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid who are looking for a new right-back and have made the England international defender their priority signing.

The Liverpool defender has a partnership with Adidas and he has been seen wearing the Predators which some of the world’s best players have worn in their careers.

One of the biggest names linked with Adidas was Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who is a great source of inspiration for the Liverpool right-back.

In a video for Pro Direct Soccer, the defender is seen with the new range of Adidas boots, the Predator Elite Tongue x Moments range.

The boots have description of some of the iconic moments in football and one of them is the Zidane volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League final for Real Madrid.

“I know what goal that is”, Trent says.

“That’s Zidane’s volley, for me the best goal I’ve ever seen, the best goal that has ever been scored.

“To do that with your weak foot. You wouldn’t even believe how difficult that is. The best players in the world [could] have 100 goes at that with their best foot and they’re not doing that.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool?

It is clear from Alexander-Arnold’s reaction how much he admires Zidane and how he would love to follow the foot steps of the Real Madrid legend.

The Premier League star appears like he is already dreaming of a move to Real Madrid where he can have the opportunity to replicate the moments of some of his heroes in football and Zidane is one of them.

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the most successful in football history. The Liverpool defender would love to play for them and if he can recreate that Zidane moment in the famous white shirt of Madrid, he would be making his dream come true.

