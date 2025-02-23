John Arne Riise of Liverpool FC Legends in action. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has attracted a lot of criticism for his performances since joining the club and the Reds have now been urged to replace him with Alexander Isak.

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise feels that Liverpool need a clinical presence upfront, and Nunez has not been able to prove his quality so far. Although the South American has done reasonably well with his overall ability, his goal-scoring leaves a lot to be desired.

The Liverpool striker has a tendency to miss big chances and Riise feels that a club of Liverpool’s stature needs a more ruthless finisher in their ranks.

Riise said (h/t Mirror): “I’ve seen the rumours saying that you he would love a move to Liverpool as well. Every striker would love to go to Liverpool at the moment when how they play, but I think it would be a great addition to the team. “He plays football with a smile on his face, he likes to be creative, he’s quick, he’s very good in front of goal so I think that would be a great signing. If there’s one place I think Liverpool should strengthen or do something in the summer it’s the striker position for sure.”

Isak would be a quality addition

Isak has undoubtedly proven himself in the Premier League with Newcastle and he could prove to be an upgrade on the Uruguayan international. The Swedish International has been exceptional this season and he has 19 goals in all competitions. He could improve further when he is playing in a better team surrounded by world-class players. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. The player has been linked with Arsenal as well.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and Newcastle will demand a substantial amount of money for him. Liverpool might have to break their transfer record in order to sign the Premier League striker.