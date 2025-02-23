Man United want Barcelona star; Ruben Amorim is ready to make a move

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona, as per Fichajes.

The Spanish left-back has been in impressive form this season, contributing to seven goals and keeping five clean sheets across all competitions.

This interest comes as Man United look to bolster their left-back options under manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite recently bringing in Patrick Dorgu and having players like Luke Shaw (currently injured) and Diogo Dalot (playing out of position), the club views Balde as a valuable addition.

Although Balde is a key figure for Barcelona, reports indicate that he could be available for around €50 million.

Man United are preparing a €40 million bid for the player, and while Barca manager Hansi Flick is eager to retain him, financial struggles at the club may force a sale.

The young player has a contract that runs until 2028 at Barcelona which puts the Spanish side in a strong position to demand a huge fee for the player.

It appears like Man United are willing to offer them a high transfer fee for the player.

Man United need more depth in the left-back position

The left-back position has been a huge cause of concern for Amorim at Old Trafford.

Because of the long term injury suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia not developing into the player that Man United had hoped, Dalot has played in that position for most of the season which is not his natural position.

The club needed a proper left-sided defender and that is why they signed Dorgu in the January transfer window.

However, they need depth in that position in order to improve the quality of the squad and that is why they have identified Balde as a key transfer target.

Balde would be the ideal player for the system of Amorim at Old Trafford since he cannot only play as a left-back but also as a left-wing back.

The Barca defender is a technically gifted player who is equally good with the ball as he is without it. His attacking nature would align with the playing style of the United boss.

United winger Antony, who is on loan at Real Betis, is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

