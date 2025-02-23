Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign a quality striker in the summer, and they have identified Jonathan David as a potential target.

The 25-year-old Canadian International will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not agreed on an extension with LOSC Lille yet. As per Fichajes, multiple clubs are keen on signing the striker and Manchester United trying to get ahead of the competition and get the deal done. The Red Devils are reportedly working to sign the player and they are hoping to convince him to join the club.

David has scored 20 goals and picked up nine assists in all competitions this season. He is undoubtedly one of the finest attackers in European football right now.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer and David would be an exceptional acquisition for them. The player is entering the peak years of his career and he will want to compete at the highest level. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world could be quite exciting for him. Manchester United will be hoping to fight for major trophies and they need top-class players at their disposal.

Man United need a reliable finisher

Manchester United have spent a substantial amount of money on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent seasons. However, both players have not been able to make the desired impact. Manchester United need another goal-scorer and David could solve their goalscoring problems.

The Canadian is highly rated across Europe, and he has been previously described as a “very clinical” striker, who is like a “cold assassin”. Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any club and Manchester United must do everything in their power to get the deal done.