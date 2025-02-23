“What happened I don’t know” – Midfielder suggests he was forced out by Arsenal

Arsenal FC corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A number of players have left Arsenal in recent time after falling out with the club hierarchy and ending their spell abruptly.

Recent examples include players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and if you go back further, then Robin Van Persie comes to mind.

Another player who left the Gunners after not being offered a new contract by the club was midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

He left the Gunners to join Italian side Juventus where he struggled to perform.

Since leaving Arsenal, he has not been the same player and it was a move that worked against both the player and the club.

While speaking on Premier League Stories, Ramsey has revealed that he never wanted to leave the Gunners and it was a change in management that resulted in his exit.

He was ready to sign a new contract at the club but after Arsene Wenger left and Unai Emery arrived at the club, he did not get a contract offer from them.

“I wanted to commit to Arsenal, but then for whatever reason, what happened I don’t know, the new manager came in and then the contract wasn’t there anymore,” Ramsey said, as reported by TBR Football.

“When Juventus came calling then in January, you know, I had to sort of think about life after Arsenal and secure that as well. It was an experience I was excited about.”

Aaron Ramsey deserves better treatment from Arsenal

Ramsey was a crucial member of the Arsenal midfield under Wenger and his departure did not work for him or the club.

He could have been an amazing player for the Gunners for a very long time but it just wasn’t meant to be.

The Gunners moved on and signed other midfielders but Ramsey was unable to get his career going since moving away from the Emirates Stadium.

