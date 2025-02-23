Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in improving their attacking unit with the signing of Marseille winger Luis Henrique at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old winger has done quite well for Marseille this season and he has nine goals and six assists in all competitions. He has established himself as a player for the French outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs. Henrique has been described as ‘sensational’ recently.

Along with Newcastle, Everton and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on his development, as per TBR Football. The 23-year-old is capable of operating as a right-sided winger as well as a full-back. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies need a right-sided attacker to complete their front three and the Brazilian would complete their attacking unit. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could form a solid partnership with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordin in the attack.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

Henrique could fancy Newcastle switch

The South American could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and it would be a major step up in his career. Newcastle have an exciting project and the player could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal ahead of him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Everton and Nottingham will hope to sign the player as well. Newcastle certainly have more financial resources compared to the two clubs. If they can secure European qualification for the next season, it could give them a further edge in the transfer race.