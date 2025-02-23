Fans of Newcastle United show their support with banners and flags. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keen on improving their attacking unit with the signing of Marcus Tavernier from Bournemouth at the end of the season.

The former Newcastle United Academy graduate is doing quite well at the South Coast club and his performances have attracted the attention of the Magpies. The 25-year-old has two goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League this season.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle if they can get the deal done. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity. They need more support in the final third and signing another winger would be ideal.

Tavernier would improve Newcastle

Tavernier has shown his quality in the Premier League consistently and the opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be quite exciting for him. Newcastle have formidable resources and an ambitious project. They could be an attractive destination for most players. They are looking to put together a side capable of fighting in Europe regularly and pushing for domestic trophies.

Meanwhile, a report from the Sun claims that the player could be signed for a fee of around £25 million in the summer. Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to afford him and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

Tavernier is entering his peak years and he will want to join a competitive side capable of pushing for trophies. A Newcastle return could be the ideal opportunity for him. He might feel that he has unfinished business at the Tyneside club. It remains to be seen whether the Cherries are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.