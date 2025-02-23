liverpool fabrizio romano

Fabrizio Romano has touched on Liverpool’s targeting of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The youngster has enjoyed a breakout season for the Cherries – despite only moving from Juventus last year.

He has been extensively linked to a multitude of Premier League clubs, with many looking for a centre-back to come in during the summer window.

One of those clubs are Arne Slot’s Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk still yet to finalise terms on a new deal at Anfield.

Romano has spoken about the future of the 19-year-old on his YouTube channel, while confirming that Liverpool will be looking to sign a defender at the end of the season.

“Liverpool are really, really advancing in the process to identify the centre-back they want to sign in the summer. Liverpool will go for an important centre-back,” he said.

“In an internal meeting they had with Richard Hughes, with people in the board involved and that includes Arne Slot too, they all agreed on bringing in an important centre-back in the summer transfer window.

“When I say important, it could be an important talent, could be an established player. But my information is that Liverpool want to invest on young players for the present and future.

What clubs are tracking Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen?

However, Romano did say that the Reds are not the only English club that are tracking Huijsen and his development on the south coast.

We know the appreciation for [Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen], Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern, several clubs are keen on signing him, also Newcastle.

“Liverpool are also monitoring other players. Liverpool are actively working on the new centre-back, working to identify who the player they really, really want to bring in. But for sure, the centre-back position is the one they want to cover 100 percent in the summer.”