Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Loic Bade and are preparing to make a move for the Sevilla defender in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements, especially in the centre-back position, with the club not bringing one in during the January transfer window.

Wesley Fofana has been plagued by injuries since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, while Axel Disasi made a loan move to Aston Villa, and Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace to fill the gap.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

Chelsea clearly needs to strengthen in several key areas this summer, with central defence, goalkeeper, and centre-forward being the top priorities.

Now, according to outlet Fichajes, Chelsea has turned their attention to Spain in search of defensive options, and Bade is reportedly one of their targets.

The Spanish publication state that the Premier League side are even thought to be preparing a bid of €30 million to secure his services when the window reopens.