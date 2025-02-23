Report: Chelsea ‘ready to bid’ for Liverpool target as Enzo Maresca seeks defensive reinforcements

Loic Bade of Sevilla FC
Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in Loic Bade (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Loic Bade and are preparing to make a move for the Sevilla defender in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements, especially in the centre-back position, with the club not bringing one in during the January transfer window.

Wesley Fofana has been plagued by injuries since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, while Axel Disasi made a loan move to Aston Villa, and Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace to fill the gap.

Chelsea clearly needs to strengthen in several key areas this summer, with central defence, goalkeeper, and centre-forward being the top priorities.

Now, according to outlet Fichajes, Chelsea has turned their attention to Spain in search of defensive options, and Bade is reportedly one of their targets.

The Spanish publication state that the Premier League side are even thought to be preparing a bid of €30 million to secure his services when the window reopens.

Loic Bade impresses in La Liga drawing Premier League interest

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid attempts to take on Loic Bade of Sevilla FC.
Loic Bade of Sevilla FC has impressed this season. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Bade’s reputation as one of the top defenders in Spain has certainly caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Liverpool also monitoring the situation, according to TeamTalk.

The outlet also state that Aston Villa, who held talks with Sevilla for Bade in January, are expected to stay in the race and make their feelings known at the end of the season. Newcastle are another club that have been previously linked. 

Sevilla is expected to reluctantly entertain offers for Bade this summer as they look to improve their financial standing. The coming months will likely see a fierce battle for the 24-year-old’s signature, with Chelsea hoping to be at the front of the pack

