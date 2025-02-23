Enzo Maresca's side have struggled in recent weeks (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly remain confident that a place in the Champions League can be achieved this season.

Despite a frustrating defeat to Aston Villa since then, the Blues feel that when players are back from injury after the March international break, they can climb up the Premier League table, BBC Sport.

It’s thought the head coach Enzo Maresca – whose future at the club is under question – along with senior players have asked that everyone stick together as they battle a poor run of form and there is a need for resilience as the club fights to turn its season around.

Chelsea are still grappling with the instability of the last two and a half years under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. A massive turnover of players and the departure of key leaders left the dressing room lacking a clear identity.

But it’s believed that Reece James is stepping up as a leader, and there’s a growing sense of brotherhood within the squad.

It’s reported that the captain took the initiative to bring the squad together last week, organising a team meal in an effort to boost morale during a rough patch in their season. With just two wins in their last nine games under Maresca.

