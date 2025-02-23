Report: Chelsea still believe they can claim Champions League qualification

Enzo Maresca and Unai Emery shout on the touchline
Enzo Maresca's side have struggled in recent weeks (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly remain confident that a place in the Champions League can be achieved this season. 

Despite a frustrating defeat to Aston Villa since then, the Blues feel that when players are back from injury after the March international break, they can climb up the Premier League table, BBC Sport.

It’s thought the head coach Enzo Maresca – whose future at the club is under question – along with senior players have asked that everyone stick together as they battle a poor run of form and there is a need for resilience as the club fights to turn its season around.

Chelsea are still grappling with the instability of the last two and a half years under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. A massive turnover of players and the departure of key leaders left the dressing room lacking a clear identity.

But it’s believed that Reece James is stepping up as a leader, and there’s a growing sense of brotherhood within the squad.

It’s reported that the captain took the initiative to bring the squad together last week, organising a team meal in an effort to boost morale during a rough patch in their season. With just two wins in their last nine games under Maresca.

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion
Enzo Maresca spoke up his players after the game. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Against Aston Villa, Chelsea controlled large stretches of the match, particularly in a commanding first half, but their inability to convert chances after the break proved costly. As the game wore on, Unai Emery’s side grew in confidence and they snatched a late winner.

Maresca said after the game: “For me personally, this is the toughest defeat of the season,’ our head coach explained when reflecting post-match.

“That is because the reaction from Brighton has been brilliant, the performance was really good today but unfortunately in this moment, it was not enough. This is the reason why it is a tough one.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game to be honest but in this league, you have to be clinical. The difference most of the time is inside the box. Unfortunately, at 1-0 up, we had some chances that we didn’t score and then the same at 1-1. In the end, anything can happen and unfortunately, we lost the game.”

