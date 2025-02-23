Juventus are eyeing Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Juventus is ramping up its efforts to bring Sandro Tonali back to Serie A, particularly after their disappointing exit from the Champions League.

The Old Lady were knocked out of the competition following a defeat to PSV Eindhoven. However, landing fourth spot is within reach for the club, thereby qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Achieving a spot there will reap the financial rewards for Juve to spend big in the summer window – where they can purchase some notable names.

TuttoJuve journalist Gianni Balzarini recently said of a potential move. “If Juventus qualifies for the Champions, the discussions have already started with Tonali,” he said. “Although he is originally from Milan, he is open to joining Juventus.”

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported Juve see the midfielder as a potential summer target, as they look to bolster the middle of the park.

The Italian club are reportedly planning to make a move for Tonali and part of their strategy could involve offering Douglas Luiz in a potential swap deal, as a way of enticing the Magpies to greenlight the move.

Sandro Tonali becomes key member of Newcastle under Eddie Howe

Tonali has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team this season, featuring 31 times across all competitions and scoring three goals.

The Italian’s agent has previously dismissed rumours suggesting a possible exit, saying that the former AC Milan star is happy at St James’ Park and has no ambition to move back to his home nation just yet.

A big factor could be Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League – something they have taken a step towards on Sunday with an enthralling 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest, who were in third place going into the Premier League clash.