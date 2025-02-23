Report: Man United flop ready to be offered escape route by Juventus

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A number of Manchester United players could be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season as Ruben Amorim’s plans to revamp the squad.

The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are coming to the end of their time at the club and younger options will be brought in to play in the midfield.

Similarly, players like Marcus Rashford and Antony, who left the club in loan moves in the January transfer window, could be offloaded in permanent moves.

Brazilian winger Antony has found his form at Real Betis since joining them on loan.

In his first five matches in Spain, the 24-year-old has netted three goals and provided one assist, with three of those goal contributions coming in La Liga. For comparison, Antony scored only five times in 62 Premier League appearances for United.

His brilliant form has attracted interest from some clubs and one of them is Juventus.

According to Fichajes, Italian giants Juventus, as well as some other top European clubs, are interested in a move for Antony.

The Brazilian, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, has struggled at Old Trafford since his big money move from Ajax under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United want to offload Antony in the summer

The player is not in the plans of current manager Ruben Amorim and his exit from the club in the summer looks inevitable.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta wants a technically gifted player in his attack and Antony fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

The Old Lady are ready to make a summer move for the Brazilian star but it remains to be seen whether United would consider keeping Antony at the club after seeing him regain his form.

The Brazilian has expressed his happiness at enjoying his football after a long time which shows that even he himself would prefer a move away from Man United.

With other players above him in the pecking order at the club, Antony decided to move away for better playing opportunities and Real Betis have been able to provide that.

To replace Antony in the squad, United are considering a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Man United want attacker who is lighting up the Premier League this season