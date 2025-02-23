Report: Man United ready to raid Tottenham to sign attacking player

Manchester United are looking for attacking reinforcements in the team and they could now target a move for a Tottenham player.

The Red Devils are currently 15th in the Premier League standings and struggling to find consistency in their performances.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, they have struggled a lot and it appears like nothing has changed much from the days of former manager Erik ten Hag who was sacked this season.

The Premier League giants are now considering a surprise raid on Tottenham as they want to sign 32-year-old attacker Son Heung-min, according to Fichajes.

Since joining the club back in 2015, Son has been an important figure at Spurs and despite not winning any silverware with them, he has proven himself to be a key player for the side with his goal scoring ability.

He is the captain of the club right now under manager Ange Postecoglou but his future remains uncertain at Tottenham.

As per the report, Man United are ready to go all out to sign Son from Tottenham since they feel he is the right player to provide them leadership and versatility in their attack.

The Red Devils are ready to make a significant offer to sign the South Korean attacker from their Premier League rivals.

Fichajes has now always been the most reliable source for transfer news about Premier League clubs.

Should Man United sign Son Heung-min?

Son Heung-min celebrates a goal for Spurs
Man United target Son Heung-min celebrates a goal for Tottenham. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Considering Man United need a number nine who can score goals for fun, the reported interest in Son seems surprising.

On top of that, Son is currently 32-years-old and is clearly past his peak, which shows that interest from Man United does not seem true.

The player is experienced in the Premier League no doubt and can still prove to be crucial for the Red Devils but they have other issues to address in their squad at the moment and they would most likely focus on those issues.

Saudi Pro League clubs have also shown interest in signing the Tottenham attacker and they would be willing to offer Spurs a much better package to sign the attacker than United.

The Red Devils are also targeting a move for Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap.

