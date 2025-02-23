Arda Guler was not had a lot of action for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal and other Premier League clubs will be closely monitoring the situation at Real Madrid as Arda Guler’s future grows more uncertain by the day owing to his lack of gametime.

The Turkish prodigy, who arrived in Madrid with high expectations in the summer of 2023, is quickly becoming an afterthought at the Spanish giants.

Guler’s time in the Spanish capital has not gone well. When he first arrived, a long-term injury sidelined him for a significant period – and despite his recovery, it seems that manager Carlo Ancelotti still isn’t fully convinced of his abilities.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

The Italian head coach, who has had to rely on a younger squad more than usual this season due to injury struggles and a packed fixture schedule, has not turned to Guler as one of the players to step up in these challenging circumstances.

The 19-year-old was given a rare start in the Copa del Rey at the start of February, but that match has since been his last appearance for the club. In the five subsequent matches, he hasn’t featured at all, remaining an unused substitute each time.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Barcelona approach Chelsea over star midfielder for transfer “Really advancing” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool and Dean Huijsen Report: Juventus ramp up efforts to sign Newcastle midfielder with 31 appearances this season

Which clubs have been linked to Arda Guler?

The Turkish star would surely need consistent minutes to unlock his potential – and he will have potions. Arsenal have been linked to the youngster in recent days.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were among the teams that reportedly scouted Guler during last year’s European Championship, and reports even suggested that Newcastle were preparing a bid which ultimately didn’t arrive.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will be willing to let the young attacker leave, but they may be more receptive if it’s to a foreign league.