Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will serve a one-match touchline suspension when his side takes on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow night.

Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and the absence of their manager from the touchline could be a bit of a problem for them during a crucial match.

Pundit Robbie Savage has now slammed the decision and labelled it as absolutely ridiculous.

Farke was handed his third yellow card of the season during the final minutes of Leeds United’s win over Sunderland earlier in the week. Farke was cautioned by referee Stuart Atwell for venturing out of his technical area and celebrating on the field of play.

Savage feels that the manager’s absence during Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash makes no sense and officials should have been more lenient with their decision.

In his weekly Mirror column, Savage said: “I loved the passion of Farke’s celebration after Pascal Struijk’s 95th-minute winner against promotion rivals Sunderland. “And it is absolutely ridiculous that he will serve a touchline ban at Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash with Sheffield United because referee Stuart Attwell saw fit to show him a yellow card for encroaching on the pitch to celebrate. What a nonsense.”

Can Leeds get the job done?

Meanwhile, the Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder has also revealed his disappointment at the decision and branded the suspension as ridiculous.

The Leeds United manager also revealed after the game that he was not trying to be disrespectful with his celebrations. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can get the job done without their manager on the touchline.

They have been quite impressive this season and they have the quality to grind out a positive result against the Blades. Even without their manager in the technical area, they have enough quality to grind out a vital result here.