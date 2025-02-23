“Watch this space” – Sky Sports man tips Chelsea star to leave the club

(Pictures by Sky Sports)

Chelsea showed promise at the start of the season but their form recently has been really disappointing.

At one stage of the season it looked like they will be involved in the title race but not even a top four place is looking unlikely for them.

Enzo Maresca’s side lost once again in the Premier League on Saturday against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side. Marco Asensio scored twice for Villa with both goals assisted by Marcus Rashford.

It was another match that showed that Chelsea are still a work in progress and a huge distance away from challenging for the league title despite their heavy investment.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has told Chelsea that Cole Palmer wants to play at a bigger level than what they may be able to offer.

It is a warning for the Blues that their best player could leave the club if they are unable to match his ambitions.

Palmer has scored 14 goals this season and provided six assists, keeping up his brilliant individual form from last season.

The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League last season and it may be the case this season as well considering their poor form.

Merson has warned Chelsea that Palmer’s future could lie away from Stamford Bridge.

“With all these big squads they’ve got, and they’ve put people on seven [or] eight-year contracts, I don’t know how this is all going to pan out,” Merson said on Sky Sports, as reported by Football365.

“If they finished outside the Champions League this year Palmer will want to being playing Champions League football.

“He’s getting to the stage where, you know, the lad’s top drawer, so he’ll want to be playing Champions League, watching Champions League. Watch this space if they don’t get into the top five.”

Paul Merson is making sense with his assessment for the Chelsea star

Merson is spot on with his analysis and it should be a wake up call for Chelsea.

They are still not making progress on the pitch even after their massive spending in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen how long Palmer will accept this since he should be challenging for silverware every season.

A lot of clubs in Europe could provide him the opportunity to win silverware, Real Madrid in particular, and if nothing changes at Chelsea in the near future, he may start looking for options.

