Premier League teams are preparing themselves for their summer transfer business and Tottenham have already started identifying their targets.

Spurs have had an inconsistent season and injuries have played a huge part in their poor form this season.

After 26 games this season in the league, they are 12th at the moment but their recent form has shown that they can move up the table.

With Radu Dragusin out for a long time with a serious injury, Spurs are looking for centre-backs in the market.

According to Caught Offside sources, Tottenham are interested in 26-year-old Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti who is also an Italian international.

However, Tottenham face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

Juventus are open to selling Gatti for around €30-35 million to finance their transfer business.

Juventus’ interest in Feyenoord’s David Hancko could encourage the decision to sell Gatti.

Tottenham are keen to make defensive additions

Tottenham, in particular, seem keen to sign Gatti due to Juventus’ efforts to raise funds for their summer transfer targets.

Gatti is a frequent starter at Juventus and could be transferred to bolster the club’s efforts to sign Hancko.

Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and West Ham United are interested in the Juventus defender, with a possible transfer fee of around €30/35 million.

Gatti seems to be open to the idea of a move to the Premier League, despite being a regular starter.

The only stumbling block for the transfer could be Tottenham’s inability to provide him a place in the starting line up at the club.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are also interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens and they are ready to pay big money to sign him.

