“Tottenham are said to be offering” – Journalist claims Spurs ready to make big money move

Tottenham are looking to spend big in the summer transfer window and one of the players they could be targeting plays for Borussia Dortmund right now.

Ange Postecoglou has struggled at Spurs this season but he retains the backing of the club and they are ready to offer him money in the summer to improve the quality of the squad.

Spurs have spent most of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League table but they have managed to win three games in a row now and they could end their season in a respectable position.

It might still not be enough for them since they are aiming for higher but to achieve their targets, they need more additions to the squad.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Tottenham are one of several Premier League clubs who are interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

The young winger has attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs and the race to sign him in the summer could be intense with the journalist stating that Postecoglou’s side are ready to offer big money to sign him.

In conversation with Sport BILD’s YouTube channel, Falk reported that Tottenham could be willing to offer €100 million to sign the young Englishman.

He said:

“Dortmund crashed in the league, the Champions League is getting further and further away, and with that the income from the Champions League next season. They have to win it to be in it again.

“If they miss out, they’ll have to sell players and Gittens is highly regarded. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be offering €100m. You have to say that would be nice money.

“Hans-Joachim Watzke recently admitted that they will have to sell one or two players if they miss out on the Champions League. So, a transfer for Gittens could happen.

“The English have the money; they have the TV contracts. Bayern Munich won’t pay this summer, and they could have him with that. But yes, Tottenham I think they’ll bet big.”

Jamie Gittens to join Tottenham?

Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham target Jamie Gittens in action for Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Gittens has managed to score 11 goals this season for the German side in the Bundesliga and the Champions League combined.

He is one of the highly rated youngsters in world football at the moment and his potential is considered high by the top clubs.

Gittens is a player who can add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack and offer the manager another option in his squad which has been severely affected by injuries this season.

Spurs are also considering a move for former player Kyle-Walker Peters who has impressed at Southampton.

