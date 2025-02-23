A view of the Premier League badge during a match between Tottenham Hotspur U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to improve their attacking unit and they have identified the Villarreal attacker Ayoze Perez as a summer target.

The 31-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish outfit this season and he has 14 goals in 20 games across all competitions. According to Fichajes, Tottenham would be willing to submit an offer of around €8 million for the player in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if Villarreal are willing to sanction his departure. He was linked with West Ham a few months ago.

Perez has extensive experience of English football from his time at Newcastle United and Leicester City. The opportunity to move to Tottenham could be quite exciting for him. They have a talented squad and an exciting project. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities once again in English football.

Tottenham are in desperate need of attacking depth and a versatile attacker like Perez would be a superb addition. Signing him for €8 million would represent an excellent investment as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Spurs could use Ayoze Perez

Spurs need to upgrade on players like Richarlison and Timo Werner at the end of the season. The former Newcastle star certainly has the quality to improve them in the final third. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three and he will chip with goals and creativity.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are not the only club keen on securing his signature and they will face competition from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. It is fair to assume that the English club have more financial resources compared to the Bundesliga side and they will certainly fancy their chances of getting the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.