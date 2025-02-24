“Good is not enough” – Erik ten Hag opens up on Man United tenure in new interview

Erik ten Hag Man United Ruben Amorim
Erik ten Hag has reflected on his time spent at Man United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has decided to take a break from football for the rest of the season, despite being linked with multiple managerial vacancies, while he has admitted that he misses Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United boss has been out of work since his sacking in October 2024 – which came after a poor run of form and just four months after the club had extended his contract.

United had initially backed Ten Hag despite a disastrous campaign that saw them finish eighth in the Premier League and crash out of the Champions League at the group stage. it’s thought the club’s League Cup win over Manchester City saved his skin at the time.

But after a lengthy assessment of the season – and with no clear successor available – the club opted to stick with him, handing him another year on his deal and investing heavily in the transfer market, spending £200 million to strengthen the squad.

However, things quickly unravelled. By the time United decided to part ways with Ten Hag, they were sitting 14th in the league, had lost four of their first nine games, and were struggling in the Europa League. The club ultimately dismissed him – even though some players didn’t agree with it at the time.

Erik ten Hag lays bare time at Man United following sackings

Sir Jim Ratcliffe watching Man City vs Man United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos led the decision to sack Erik ten Hag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Now, Ten Hag is set to break his silence on his turbulent time at Old Trafford. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with SEG Stories, the 55-year-old reflects on his United tenure and hints at a potential return to management later this year.

“I had already decided for myself, okay, I’m not doing anything until the first of July,” he says in a short clip. He adds: “If there’s one thing I miss, it’s Old Trafford. You’re always working towards a dot on the horizon, but you never get to the horizon. We’ve had many highs, there is always room for improvement and good is not enough. You can do better.”

