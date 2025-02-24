Exclusive: Speculation grows around Arsenal defender with Euro giants interested

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

One of the players out on loan from Arsenal is making waves in the Italian Serie A with his fine performances.

Left-back Nuno Tavares at Lazio is catching the attention of Italian as well as Premier League clubs with his impressive performances.

Tavares, who made a successful start under Lazio coach Marco Baroni, made a great contribution to the defensive line with his assists, speed and dribbling ability.

His form has made him one of the most popular players not only at Lazio, but also in Serie A.

According to Caught Offside sources, Lazio are determined to keep the defender at the club despite huge interest in his services from elsewhere.

Lazio’s sporting director Angelo Mariano Fabiani had previously confirmed the interest of several clubs in Tavares and stated that the club intends to keep the current squad.

“Our club is pleased with the interest in Tavares and our other players. However, we aim to strengthen our team and such transfers should be in line with our strategic goals.”

Arsenal have signed an agreement regarding the transfer of Tavares to Lazio, in which Arsenal will receive a part of the proceeds if Tavares is sold to another club in the future.

As per our sources, the interest in Tavares is being monitored by two clubs, not only from Serie A, but also from the Premier League.

A number of clubs are interested in the Arsenal defender

Nottingham Forest and Brighton continue to be linked with Tavares.

Milan and other big European clubs are interested in Tavares after his impressive season in Serie A.

Juventus are one of the clubs interested in signing Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan at Lazio. Given Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic, there is speculation about a deal involving Tavares joining Juventus and Vlahovic going the other way.

The Gunners hold long term interest in the Juventus attacker and considering their need for a new number nine at the club, things could move in that direction.

However, Lazio are determined to keep Tavares and it is uncertain whether Arsenal will be able to recall him.

