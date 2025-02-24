Exclusive: Winger ready for Premier League move with Man City waiting to pounce

Due to the financial difficulties being faced by Juventus, they could lose one of their key players to Premier League giants Manchester City.

The Old Lady could struggle to qualify for the Champions League next season and that would be a major blow for the Italian side financially.

They may have to allow some of their players to leave the club in order to stabilise their financial situation at the club.

According to Caught Offside sources, Juventus may consider the sale of young winger Kenan Yildiz.

The left-winger, who was born in 2005, has been in fine form for Thiago Motta’s side this season.

The 19-year-old has scored four goals in the league and provide two assists this season.

He is one of the Italian club’s most valuable asset but they may have to make him available for sale in the summer.

Among other clubs, Pep Guardiola’s Man City side are interested in making a move for the Turkey national team player.

It is thought that Juventus may consider offers ranging between €80 and €90m in the next transfer window.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is aware of the interest of several Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Man City face competition from rivals to sign Kenan Yildiz

The young winger is one of the options Man United are considering to replace Marcus Rashford at the club, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Yildiz is being monitored by Premier League leaders Liverpool who may have to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer if he fails to agree a new deal at Anfield.

Juventus, who rejected Chelsea’s €60 million offer last summer, could make a big difference to the current potential sale value with the star joining for free in 2022.

This would help the club generate funds and improve their financial situation that could help them with their transfer business.

Yildiz has expressed his desire of moving to the Premier League and that could alert the clubs who are interested in signing him.

Man City board have made stunning Pep Guardiola decision