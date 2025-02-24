(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham have started making plans to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

The North London club have struggled this season in the Premier League and their inconsistent form is largely because of the injuries they have suffered this season.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to add more depth to his squad at the end of the season and one of the players they are targeting is Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze.

Spurs have been linked with the England international in the past but it appears like they might make a move this summer and the player would be open to joining them.

According to former Tottenham scout Bryan King, the Palace midfielder would be open to a move to Tottenham.

Speaking to Tottenham News, King stated:

“Eze is a player with good quality.

“However, he seems to be a very similar player to James Maddison. I do think Eze would be interested in a move to Tottenham because Crystal Palace are a mid-table Premier League club.

“He’s got himself in the England setup, and he is a very interesting player. Whether he is better than Maddison I’m not sure, but he is certainly in that bracket. I’m not surprised that Spurs are interested in him because he is a Tottenham-type player.

“A contract offer would certainly interest Eze and his representatives. However, I think he will need some guarantees that things are going to improve at Tottenham, on the pitch.”

Tottenham would love to have a player like Eberechi Eze

Eze is a brilliant player and interest from top clubs in his services would be normal in the summer transfer window.

It has been previously reported that the Palace star has a release clause of £60million in his contract at Selhurst Park.

The 26-year-old could be on his way out of the club soon along with some of his Palace teammates.

Eze has six goals and six assists this season, keeping up his brilliant form from last season.

Tottenham’s interest makes sense in his services since he has the ability to break down any defense in the league and make chances for his teammates.

