“He’s open to that move” – Journalist confirms ‘exceptional’ defender wants Chelsea move

Chelsea have received a major boost in their pursuit of Premier League defender in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are struggling to make it to the top four of the Premier League and their poor recent form has suggested that they would step into the market once again to make new signings.

One of the players they are targeting is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who moved to South London after leaving Chelsea back in 2021.

Along with clubs like Newcastle United and Tottenham, Enzo Maresca’s side hold an interest in signing the England international defender who was described as ‘exceptional’ by former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea explored a January move for Guehi with Wesley Fofana out injured but they failed to sign him.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that the player would be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and the Blues would target a move for him if his price drops.

He said:

“There will be other suitors. Of course, we shouldn’t discount Newcastle, who made a series of bids last summer – and Tottenham could return, even though Kevin Danso ended up joining.

“But I think the feeling is that Guehi knows Chelsea, obviously very well. He’s been there before, he’s open to that move, and I’m told he would ideally like to stay in London.

“So Chelsea can see value in the fee for Guehi, which has been deemed to be very inflated in previous windows. But if – because of his contractual situation – that fee drops to in and around £50million, I think that is a deal that Chelsea will return for.

“And if they can agree a fee with Palace, I think the player is open to returning to Stamford Bridge.”

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to Chelsea?

Guehi has been linked with most of the top clubs in the Premier League after his fine performances for England at Euro 2024.

Premier League title challengers Arsenal are one of the teams credited with interest in the English defender.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have shortlisted the Palace centre-back as one of the options to replace Virgil Van Dijk at the club.

The race to sign the defender is going to be intense in the summer and most of the big clubs will be a part of the race to sign him.

