Latest update on Leeds United interest in Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after his poor performances this season.

Since joining the club from Atalanta, the attacker has not been able to stamp his authority at the club and his failure to find consistency has linked him with an exit from the club.

He moved to Old Trafford in a big money move with huge expectations but this season, the striker has only managed to score two Premier League goals which is a poor return for a Man United striker.

A recent report linked Hojlund with a move to Man United rivals Leeds United who are currently playing in the Championship.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed the reasons why the Danish attacker will not be joining the Whites.

Jacobs has reported that the move will not happen since the attacker is not interested in leaving Man United, Leeds cannot afford to sign him and because of United’s reluctance to sell him.

He told GiveMeSport:

“It’s not true to my understanding, despite some rumours, that Rasmus Hojlund is on Leeds’ shortlist.

“Naturally, it would be a huge fee and a huge wage, the player still wants to stay at Manchester United, and Manchester United have no real ability selling this summer to make anything other than a book loss.

“So it’s been very much dismissed, any links between Hojlund and Leeds.”

Man United need a new striker

The poor form of both Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee has been a huge cause of concern at Old Trafford this season.

Not only Ruben Amorim but also former manager Erik ten Hag failed to get the best out of the two attackers.

While Hojlund might stay at the club, the Red Devils are considering the sale of winger Alejandro Garnacho because of financial reasons.

In terms of sorting out their attacking issues, Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap is one of the players on the radar of the Premier League giants.