Liverpool may have a slight injury concern ahead of the clash against Newcastle this Wednesday after Alexis Mac Allister came out of the Manchester City game with some wounds.

The Reds secured a big 2-0 win over the reigning champions at the Etihad, extending their lead over Arsenal to 11 points after the Gunners suffered a defeat against West Ham on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah continued his incredible form with another goal and assist, setting more records, and matching one held by Lionel Messi.

Liverpool’s opener came from a well-rehearsed set-piece, as Mac Allister played a low corner to Dominik Szoboszlai, who passed it first time to set up Salah inside the edge of the box. The Egyptian’s first-time strike deflected off Nathan Aké before beating the goalkeeper.

Not long after, the duo combined again to double Liverpool’s lead. This time, Salah turned provider, picking out Szoboszlai who finished clinically with his left foot.

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister reveals gruesome injury

During the first half, an incident involving Omar Marmoush left Mac Allister worse for wear. As the Argentine attempted to challenge for the ball, the Egyptian forward landed awkwardly on him.

Though Mac Allister managed to play through the remainder of the match, he later revealed a black eye and a swollen cheek via his Instagram account.

The Argentine has become a key part of Arne Slot’s team with his consistent performances earning praise from the Dutch manager.

Speaking in a recent press conference, he said:

“When I think about Macca, I cannot come up with a poor performance from him – he is so consistent in his performances.

“Of course, he is not like Mo, Cody or Lucho scoring 15 goals and 12 assists, but he is so involved in every game we play.

“He is so important for us defensively as well, bringing the ball towards these players.”

Key fixtures ahead for Liverpool

Liverpool have a tough schedule ahead, beginning with their home clash against an in-form Newcastle side. Following that, they will travel to France to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Reds will hope their midfield maestro recovers in time for Wednesday’s clash against Newcastle, given his importance to the team.