Liverpool identify winger with 67 goals & 57 assists as ideal replacement for Luis Diaz – report

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz’s future at Anfield remains uncertain as La Liga giants Barcelona continue their pursuit of the Colombian star.

The Spanish side are said to be very keen on signing the Colombian with club director Deco working hard to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

It has previously been reported that Barcelona have already informed Liverpool of their interest in signing the 28-year-old, with Diaz himself said to be open to the idea of a move to the Spanish giants.  Additionally, Liverpool are reportedly willing to consider cashing in on the attacker.

Diaz enjoyed a bright start to the season but has experienced a dip in form recently, managing just two goals in his last 10 appearances. Overall, he has registered 13 goals and three assists across all competitions for the Reds this campaign.

Despite his inconsistency, he remains a key figure in Arne Slot’s squad as Liverpool chase a potential treble, with the Premier League, Champions League, and League Cup still within their grasp.

However, with uncertainty surrounding Diaz’s long-term future, Liverpool are reportedly exploring potential replacements.

Liverpool eye Rafael Leao as replacement

Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan
Rafael Leao linked with a move to Premier League. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

According to a Spanish report relayed by Football365, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has identified AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as the “ideal replacement” for Diaz. The report further claims that Liverpool are in a stronger financial position to sign Leao compared to Barcelona, putting them in pole position for the Portuguese international.

Leao, 25, has been in fine form for Milan, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists across all competitions this season. His overall record for the Rossoneri stands at an impressive 67 goals and 57 assists in 246 appearances. With the winger reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, the report states that “everything points to Rafael Leao being closer to the Premier League than the Camp Nou.”

As one of Europe’s most electrifying wingers, Leao would be a marquee addition for Liverpool should Diaz depart. Whether Barcelona can meet Liverpool’s valuation and tempt Diaz away from Anfield remains to be seen, but the summer transfer window could bring significant changes to the Reds’ attacking lineup.

 

