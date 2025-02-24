Bernando Silva believes Ruben Amorim's target could be his successor (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making serious moves to sign Sporting CP’s rising star Geovany Quenda, a player Bernardo Silva himself has tipped as his natural successor at the international level.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are actively working to finalise a deal for the highly rated youngster this summer. The move has reportedly been given the go-ahead by new boss Ruben Amorim, who is keen to bring Quenda to Old Trafford as part of his squad rebuild.

There have been outlets in Portugal claiming an agreement worth over personal terms has already been struck. However, other publications suggest the deal isn’t done yet.

The 18-year-old winger has caught the attention of several top clubs, and United aren’t the only ones in the race. Both Manchester City and Liverpool have also been linked, meaning there could be a battle for his signature this summer.

With Amorim now at the helm, the Red Devils are expected to lean heavily on his connections within Portuguese football, and Quenda could be one of the first major additions under the new regime.

Man United transfer possible gets talked up by compatriots

While at Sporting, Amorim made no secret of his admiration for the young winger. He said he was a “very talented kid” and he added: “[He’s] Very physically robust, very focused, with his feet firmly on the ground. That’s very important for a young player.

“He got his chance and there was no chance to take it away, no doubt, nothing. I think he’s going to be a great player, but let’s give it time.”

Meanwhile, Quenda has also been given his dues by Man City man Silva, who believes that he will eventually take his place in the Portugal team. He previously said: “He will probably steal my place. At 17, I wasn’t even playing for Benfica’s youth team.”