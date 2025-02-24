Watch – Man United loanee told he can play for Red Devils first team after glorious lob

Ethan Williams lobs the ball
Ethan Williams lobs the ball (credit: ITV)

Manchester United youngster Ethan Williams marked a special milestone over the weekend, scoring his first professional goal in spectacular fashion while on loan at Cheltenham Town.

The 19-year-old, who joined Cheltenham during the January transfer window, found the net with an incredible 30-yard lob in his side’s 3-0 victory over Newport County.

Williams showed quick thinking and composure when Newport’s goalkeeper rushed out to clear the ball but failed to get it far enough. Seizing the opportunity, Williams intercepted possession and instinctively launched a perfectly weighted lob over the stranded keeper, sending the ball sailing into the net.

The young winger wasn’t just on the scoresheet with an excellent goal – he also provided an assist, continuing what has been an impressive start to life in senior football. Williams had already registered his first assist for Cheltenham just a week prior, and his latest contribution helped lift the team to 11th in League Two.

Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn praised Williams, saying via the Manchester Evening News: “His goal was a superb finish and I was glad it fell to him more than anybody because he’s both-footed, so whichever foot it fell to, I knew he’d have a good strike on target.

“If he carries on the way he is, he’d probably make an impact in Manchester United’s first team at the minute. I’m delighted they trusted us with him and we’ll do our best to help him for the parent club because he’s a great lad, he wants to learn and we’re pleased to have him.”

 

Ethan Williams’ steady progression with Man United

Williams has been making steady strides in his development at Man United, having signed his first professional contract with the club last summer.

Williams’ rise has been fueled by a standout season at the academy level. Last year, he was a key figure in a supremely talented Under-18 squad that secured a historic treble.

In that season, scored an impressive 17 goals and provided nine assists across academy competitions.

