Report: La Liga star made available as Arsenal eye replacement for Jorginho

Frenkie de Jong has been linked to Arsenal for a transfer in the summer (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Barcelona’s star midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The 27-year-old Dutchman has yet to come to terms on a new contract with the Spanish giants and, with his current deal winding down, he’ll enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season.

De Jong has been a consistent name in transfer rumours over recent years – with Chelsea being one of the latest clubs to be linked. He is Barcelona’s top earner so naturally, the club’s ongoing financial struggles could force them to make difficult decisions, – though they’re eager to avoid losing the player for nothing when his contract expires.

This opens up the possibility of a summer move, and both Arsenal and Liverpool have shown interest, per reports.

While there have been no formal negotiations yet, De Jong’s representatives are set to meet with Barcelona’s sporting director Deco – though at an unspecified time. This suggests the situation is far from settled, and Arsenal could be looking to capitalise on the opportunity if Barcelona are forced into a sale in the summer.

Arsenal may be tempted to sign Frenkie de Jong via Jorginho departure

Jorginho looks set to stay at the Emirates until the summer window despite interest from Flamengo. The midfielder is then likely to depart north London and move on a free transfer. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking for a replacement and De Jong fits the bill in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, the Gunners face a quick turnaround in their Premier League schedule as they aim to recover from their recent defeat to West Ham United. Their next challenge will be a tough trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, who themselves are coming off a loss to Newcastle. With little time to regroup, both teams will be looking to bounce back and secure important points.