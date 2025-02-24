Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move this summer (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Alejandro Garnacho once again when the summer transfer window opens.

The 20-year-old Argentine winger has endured a challenging season. After playing a crucial role for Man United last season, he has struggled this term.

Ruben Amorim initially dropped him from the squad, though he managed to fight his way back into contention.

Despite his efforts, Garnacho’s performances have been underwhelming – in 25 Premier League appearances. In that time, he has registered just three goals and a single assist.

Man United now open to letting Alejandro Garnacho depart in the summer window

The Red Devils were open to selling Garnacho in January due to financial constraints, while talks took place with Chelsea and Napoli over a possible January move. But, in the end, no move materialised.

But it appears that this isn’t the end of the saga. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, United might still decide to cash in on Garnacho this summer as they look to raise funds for a squad rebuild under Amorim.

“There’s still a feeling, even though it’d be a reluctant sale, that Alejandro Garnacho is a player that, on the books, could be very valuable and in the same way that Manchester United would have considered a sale in January, it will be the case again for financial reasons in the summer too,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s not just Garnacho whose future at Old Trafford is uncertain. Reports suggest Man United could be preparing for a major shake-up in their attacking department, with both Marcus Rashford and Antony – who are both currently on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively – also facing potential exits in the upcoming transfer window, as the club battles with PSR constraints.