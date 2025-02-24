Report: Tottenham face heavy competition to sign free agent due to Man United interest

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A number of Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing a midfielder who Tottenham want to sign in the summer.

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, is attracting attention from Premier League clubs.

The England international midfielder was recently given the chance to make his debut for Three Lions after his impressive performances for the French club.

With his contract expiring in the summer, clubs are lining up to make a move for him.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham face heavy competition to sign the 24-year-old midfielder due to interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

The midfielder was previously at Man United but left them in order to progress in his career and to get more first team opportunities.

He has proven himself in the Ligue 1 and now he is keen on a move back to the Premier League.

As per the report, the North London club have failed to agree terms with the midfielder over a summer move and that has opened the door for him to join another team.

Tottenham and Man United are both interested in Angel Gomes

It has been previously reported that the midfielder would prefer a move to Tottenham over his former club Man United but the sentimental value of proving himself at Old Trafford may play a part in the decision making of the player.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Man United, and West Ham are all closely monitoring the situation of the midfielder.

The report has mentioned that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side could make a concrete move for the player.

Gomes has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in the past which shows that a return to the Premier League is highly likely in the summer.