West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis as the 23-year-old is tipped for a potential ‘rescue move’ to the capital.

With the Saints’ future in the Premier League looking uncertain, it’s thought that the defender could make an exit at the end of the season.

Southampton have only nine points on the board, relegation is beginning to cast a shadow over the south coast club, and as the threat of dropping to the Championship looms large, clubs are beginning to circle around their most valuable players – including the defender.

Harwood-Bellis, who has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a dismal campaign for Southampton, has reportedly caught the attention of West Ham according to Alan Nixon’s report.

Despite Southampton’s overall struggles, Harwood-Bellis has stood out as one of their more reliable performers, and his form has made him a target for top-flight clubs looking to take advantage of the Saints’ likely relegation, with the Hammers looking to bring in a defender in the summer.

Taylor Harwood-Belis’ price tag slashed should Saints get relegated