“Getting closer now” – Fabrizio Romano issues update on Arsenal signing a striker

Arsenal lost against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and that more or less ended their title challenge.

Liverpool won at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday against Manchester City to open up an 11 point lead.

Arne Slot’s team have one hand on the Premier League title while the Gunners have once again failed to cement their authority in the title race.

A large reason behind that is their lack of a prolific goal scorer in the squad and injuries to Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have made matters worse for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners made a January transfer window move for Ollie Watkins but Aston Villa rejected their attempt to sign the England international attacker.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners are not close to signing any new free agent striker.

While writing for his newsletter for GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that the North London club are not making any move in the market to sign a new striker in order to cope with their injury crisis.

The Italian journalist added that Martinelli is close to returning from injury which would be a major boost for Arteta.

He wrote:

“At the moment still nothing concrete or advanced, still on the same position regarding a striker. Let’s see if an opportunity appears, but I’m told it’s still quiet situation and Martinelli’s return is also getting closer now.”

Arsenal missed a trick by not signing a striker in January

Arsenal have left it too late to bring in a striker at the club who can lead their attack and help them with their challenge for the league title.

All their plans will have to wait for the summer transfer window now and they would have to once again attempt to win the league next season after failing for the last three seasons.

They have been linked with Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak but he may prove to be too expensive to sign.

Another player linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and he may be a more affordable option than Isak.

It is clear that a new striker is needed at the club and Arteta would make sure that his team does not make the same mistake again in the transfer market this summer.

